HACHI YIN

Hachi Yin

CEO AND FOUNDER, UTOPIA CORPORATION, UTOPIA HOSPITALITY GROUP, AND ZEUS TEKNOLOGY

Hachi Yin, voted as one of Asia’s most admirable young leaders in 2021, is credited with creating the top property development company in Phuket which has seen the completion of 10 projects within five years. He is the CEO and Founder of Utopia Corporation, Utopia Hospitality Group, and Zeus Teknology. Before getting into property as a real estate agency back in 2012, he was versed in the medical industry, and completed a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology at Monash University in Australia. He is now currently working on creating better IT solutions for property developers so that they can sell their projects faster. His special interests include Lego, and mentoring, and he is currently mentoring a pool of new entrepreneurs. Hachi believes that you can only succeed in business if you don’t feel like it’s a job. His personal mantra that he lives by is “work hard, play harder”.

