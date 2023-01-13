Hiran "Boy" Tanmit

Boy is the CEO of the multi-brand cosmetics retail store known in Thailand as Eveandboy. It stocks some of the nation’s all-time favourite makeup items and beauty products, from international brands such as Estée Lauder, Kiehls, MAC, Shiseido, Sulwahsoo and Gucci, as well as many Korean and local brands. Boy has been instrumental in making Eveandboy a top choice for beauty lovers looking for a bargain. He graduated from Thammasat University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Having secured the cosmetic retailer’s success in Thailand, Boy is currently working on its regional expansion. In his free time, he loves to travel and he abides daily by the motto that “happiness is a journey, not a destination”.