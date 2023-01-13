Itthipat “Tob” Peeradechanpan

This multi-Baht-billionaire is the embodiment of a rags-to-riches story, having left college to sell fried seaweed snack products and achieving massive success at the tender age of 19. Taokaenoi seaweed snacks are now sold in over 40 countries worldwide. His status as a business icon was further solidified when his life story was made into a widely watched film, The Billionaire, in 2011. Since then, the company has expanded its range of products to achieve a hefty majority of the market share of seaweed snacks in Thailand – 72 percent, according to a Nielsen report from the first half of 2018.