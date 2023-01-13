Jaruwan “Nampueng” Chotitawan is the daughter of Dr. Panya Chotitawan, the owner of Sukawadee House, one of the top tourist attractions in Pattaya, and also the founder of Saha Farms, one of the largest chicken exporters in Thailand. Nampueng is more than double qualified in her role as CFO of Saha Farms Group, and as CEO of Pauldy, the first premium happy chicken farms, where she is expanding her business in modern trade markets, especially retail and online businesses.