return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
JARUWAN “NAMPUENG” CHOTITAWAN

Jaruwan “Nampueng” Chotitawan

DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, SAHA FARMS INTERNATIONAL

Jaruwan “Nampueng” Chotitawan is the daughter of Dr. Panya Chotitawan, the owner of Sukawadee House, one of the top tourist attractions in Pattaya, and also the founder of Saha Farms, one of the largest chicken exporters in Thailand. Nampueng is more than double qualified in her role as CFO of Saha Farms Group, and as CEO of Pauldy, the first premium happy chicken farms, where she is expanding her business in modern trade markets, especially retail and online businesses.

Next
READ MORE

Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob’s

FARMER

Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam

CHEF OWNER, BAAN TEPA

Churat “Tum” Chakarul

MANAGING DIRECTOR, LALIN PROPERTY PCL

Chutima “Kate” Pruangmethangkul

CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, NICE TWO MEAT U, FIRE TIGER BY SEOULCIAL CLUB, EBOMB SANDWICH, MIL TOAST HOUSE, DA TANG HOTPOT & NICE TWO SEA U