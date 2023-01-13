Jatuporn “Justin” Techapaibul is the son of Chavalit Techapaibul, founder of Ambrose Wine, a leading importer of wines and spirits. Whilst studying Entrepreneurship at the Boston University School of Business in the United States, he also explored wine production at Napa Valley in California. Upon his return, Justin joined the family business and is now a Director of Ambrose Wine. In addition, he is working as Manager for the Brand Partnership team at Shopee, the online e-commerce platform, where he helps brands to develop sales on the Shopee Mall platform.