Over the course of her career, Javamond “Fonn” Pavarodom has transitioned from managing the family business, the Samut Prakarn Crocodile Farm, to building and expanding the fashion retail brand S’uvimol, which derives its name from Fonn’s grandmother. The company was founded by Fonn and her mother, Patcharapimol Youngprapakorn, whom Fonn describes as an expert in the crocodile skin industry with a love for fashion. Launched in 2011, this Thailand-based brand has grown to include a wide range of timeless, elegant designs, which are available locally at Siam Paragon and Central Embassy, as well as internationally at Bloomingdale’s at The Dubai Mall, Harvey Nichols at Mall of The Emirates and Bloomingdale’s in Kuwait. Not surprisingly, Fonn has come to develop a great appreciation for the mighty crocodile, whose beautiful hides S’uvimol transforms into exquisite leather goods.