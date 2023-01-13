return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
JAY SPENCER

Jay Spencer

FOUNDER, WOOF PACK PROJECTS

Jay Spencer is a Thai-British entrepreneur who has lived in Bangkok for the past 20 years. He was the Business Development Manager of Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC), and has also set up some landmark creative projects in Bangkok, such as the Barkyard BKK, and the Woof Pack Building. He is currently the Managing Director of Woof Pack Projects, a mixed-use creative space off Saladaeng Road comprised of business offices, restaurants, an independent cinema, exhibition space, and art gallery. He is also the WWF Thailand ambassador, and on the committee for the Karen Hilltribes Trust Charity. He is married to Jareyadee, and they have a son named Jake, and a daughter named Jaya.

