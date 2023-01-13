Jenvit Chayavoraprapa completed his MBA at Bentley University in Massachusetts, USA, and today he is the Vice President of Buddy Group Ltd, a member’s club rooted in hospitality, entertainment, and restaurants, that gives customers great deals at restaurants and hotels across the kingdom. His is a family business, and one of his greatest achievements over the last few years has been his ability to sustain the business despite being heavily impacted by lockdowns during the pandemic. Fortunately for Jenvit, the tourism industry is picking up again and family and team are now rapidly preparing for the upcoming high season. Jenvit is also working with his brother on the opening of a brand-new BBQ franchise, that is super popular in Korea, called The Maple Tree House, located at Paragon Department store.