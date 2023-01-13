Armed with a Master’s degree in Engineering from ParisTech Arts et Metiers in France and a further qualification in Corporate Finance from Columbia University in the USA, Jerome Le Borgne has dedicated the past 12 years of his career to the development of sustainable projects for the benefit of Thailand and its communities. From bioenergy which provide additional income to rural communities, to waste management which help Thailand reduces its dependency on landfills and, more recently, the challenges of circular economy with plastic recycling. All of these successes have played an integral part in the development of a sustainable Thailand, helping the economy move toward BCG (Bio-Circular and Green). As the Country Representative in Thailand of Veolia – an international group with nearly 220,000 employees worldwide that aims to set new benchmarks in ecological transformation – Jerome has been engaged with several large Thai industrial groups and MNCs in developing projects that will continue to build a sustainable Thailand in various fields. These include water scarcity (water footprint and depollution), bioconversion which allows the recovery of nutrients from organic waste, or even difficult challenges such as sustainable hazardous waste treatment or decarbonization. Jerome, who is of French origin but with strong Chinese and Thai cultural exposure, is married to successful entrepreneur Pailin Tangsinphoonchai, and the couple are the proud parents of four-year-old twins Chip and Dale. He is also a French Foreign Trade Advisor, and has participated in drafting policy notes on Circular Economy in ASEAN.