return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
JITSUPA VACHARAPHOL

Jitsupa Vacharaphol

CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER (CCO), THAIRATH TV

The other half of Thairath’s sibling-led venture into digital TV, Jitsupa Vacharaphol is the Chief Content Officer (CCO) at Thairath TV, where she oversees the content and uses her years of expertise to find the right message to bring to the channels’ viewers. The fashionista is also an intimidating presence with her effortless beauty and boardroom Machiavellianism. She attributes her success to her upbringing, which emphasised merit over inheritance, forcing her to learn from a young age the tools necessary to run a successful business.

Next
READ MORE

Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob’s

FARMER

Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam

CHEF OWNER, BAAN TEPA

Churat “Tum” Chakarul

MANAGING DIRECTOR, LALIN PROPERTY PCL

Chutima “Kate” Pruangmethangkul

CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, NICE TWO MEAT U, FIRE TIGER BY SEOULCIAL CLUB, EBOMB SANDWICH, MIL TOAST HOUSE, DA TANG HOTPOT & NICE TWO SEA U