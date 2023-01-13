The other half of Thairath’s sibling-led venture into digital TV, Jitsupa Vacharaphol is the Chief Content Officer (CCO) at Thairath TV, where she oversees the content and uses her years of expertise to find the right message to bring to the channels’ viewers. The fashionista is also an intimidating presence with her effortless beauty and boardroom Machiavellianism. She attributes her success to her upbringing, which emphasised merit over inheritance, forcing her to learn from a young age the tools necessary to run a successful business.