JONGJIN “JIN” JUNGSURA

Jongjin "Jin" Jungsura

CO-FOUNDER, MATARA STUDIO

In 2014, Jin and her two childhood friends – Salil “Tangmo” Andraphan and Patchaploy “Prae” Matarungsombat – founded Matara, a luxury jewellery brand specialising in pearls. The brand has since grown to include a store at Central Embassy, two boutiques at Mandarin Oriental and Peninsula Bangkok, as well as placement in multi-label stores in London, Paris, New York and more. This year was an exceptionally remarkable one for the brand, as Matara made it to both the 75th Cannes Film Festival and 79th Venice Film Festival, with celebrities and fashion models – from Heart Evangelista to Leonie Hanne – all decked out in Matara pearls on the prestigious red carpet. Before her career in fashion, Jin studied at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, and later obtained her Master’s degree in International Management from Royal Holloway in the UK. She followed all this with further hospitality studies in Switzerland.

