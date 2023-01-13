Julalak “Ou” Ponpipom is the Managing Director of Glitz Communications, an event rental and catering company, as well as Wine Direct, one of Thailand’s most reputable wine distributors. Her event company is widely recognised in the kingdom for catering luxury equipment to rent, and has the widest selections in Thailand. Her company is also recognised as a specialist for Champagne distribution, and has been applauded for representing Champagne services on board Thai Airways. Recently, Ou just came off a collaboration with Coffee Bean by Dao for their new premium catering service. As well as being dedicated to her work full-time, Ou refers to herself as a “momtrepreneur”, and maintains that she is also a full-time mum. She has a BA in Marketing and a Master’s in Advertising from Carnegie Mellon University and Boston University respectively. Her personal motto is to “believe in your passion, and pursue it with a positive mind”.