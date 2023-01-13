return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
KANACHAI “KIT” BENCHARONGKUL

Kanachai “Kit” Bencharongkul

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER | MANAGING DIRECTOR, MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART (MOCA BANGKOK)

Kanachai “Kit” Bencharongkul is the son of Boonchai Bencharongkul, co-founder and major shareholder of DTAC, one of Thailand’s largest mobile service providers. Although Kit studied architecture in the UK, he soon discovered that his passion lay in photography. Now a professional photographer, he has worked for top fashion magazines and on special projects, including an exhibition for UNHCR that earned him the ‘Stand with Refugees’ award. In addition to these diverse pursuits, Kit also runs MOCA Bangkok, Thailand’s largest and most extravagant private museum, which houses a predominantly modern art collection. In 2020 the museum launched the ‘ART Space’ at the Four Seasons Hotel at Chao Phraya River, where Kit also curates art exhibitions that

