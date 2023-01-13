Kannika “Yui” Vongkusolkit is the Vice President, Trading Business and Risk Management, at Mitr Phol Sugar Co Ltd, one of the leading sugar producers in Thailand. She has been with the company for over a decade, and one of her key contributions has been to 1,800 Thai sugarcane farmers, during the years 2016 to 2018, who benefitted from a project she spearheaded that introduced integrated farming – informed by HM King Rama IX’s methods – that resulted in lowering food expenses and adding additional income and well-being to the farmers. Yui recently moved back to the commercial side of the business, and is trying to create awareness about the company’s sustainability activities amongst its customer base. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (International Program) from Thammasat University, a Master’s of Science in Finance from the University of Bath.