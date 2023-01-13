return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
KANOKKAN “ORN” MATHURAPORN

Kannokkan “Orn” Mathuraporn

DIRECTOR, SINGHA FOOD INDUSTRIES (THAILAND) CO LTD

Kannokkan “Orn” Mathuraporn is the Director of Singha Food Industries (Thailand), where she looks after one of Thailand’s most established corporation’s bakery products; overseeing the corporation’s food factories and retail stores, and channelling consumer feedback of new products into future strategies. During the Covid-19 crisis, Singha Food Industries, as the operator of April Bakery chain, under Orn, entered the famous Isaan ‘pla ra’ fermented sauce market by launching the Ornzon brand, which successfully entered every 7-11 store in the kingdom, and has since become a huge hit among Thais. Based on this success, she is now focused on exporting the sauce globally, pitching it at food fairs in places such as South Korea and United States. Orn has a Bachelor’s degree from Assumption University, and her favourite pastime is playing golf. Her personal motto, meanwhile, is: “Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced”.

