Karatphet “Plakem” Issara graduated with first-class honours from the London College of Fashion, where she majored in Surface Textiles for Fashion Womenswear. She then trained with leading fashion houses, including Chloé in Paris, Diane Von Furstenberg in New York, and Jasmine di Milo and Roksanda in London. Karatphet founded her namesake Kemissara brand in 2012, and it has since become a go-to for women, thanks to her signature take on shapes and colours. Kemissara currently has rotational ‘pop-up’ projects with Emporium, EmQuartier and Siam Paragon malls. More recently, this creative talent just launched a new swimwear line and knitwear under the name ‘Knits by Kem’.