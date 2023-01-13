The sole heir of Seacon Square, Karoon “Kong” Sosothikul is the son of Patcharada (na Songkhla) and Dhavajjai Sosothikul. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, and a Master’s degree in International Business from Boston University. As a singer he boasts a slate of hit songs, and as a television actor he is also very well-known. More recently, Karoon turned his passion for art into a “collector” business. He set up Echo One Nanzuka Gallery, and curated his own Bearbrick series called ‘Battle of the Gods’, together with Medicom Toy, along with his own merchandise line.