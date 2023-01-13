Kevin Gambir is best known for driving the growth of his family’s business, Euro Creations, transforming it into becoming one of Thailand’s top destinations for luxury home furnishings imported from across the globe. With the aim of bringing amazing design to ever more people in Thailand, the company helps customers craft their dream homes, with products ranging for home automation and gym equipment, to bathrooms, kitchens, wardrobes, and furniture of various styles. Notable brands currently being managed by Euro Creations include Technogym, Molteni&C, Cassina, Giorgetti and Lutron, just to name a few. Kevin is a graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science and shares that he is working on making Euro Creations the first luxury company listed on the stock exchange in Thailand.