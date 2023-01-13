return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Khevin Singhsachathet

Khevin Singhsachathet

DIRECTOR, JASPAL CO LTD

Khevin Singhsachathet is the third generation of sons working in Jaspal Co Ltd. He brings to his role as Brand Director a BBA degree in Marketing from University of San Francisco, a fashion and luxury goods management certificate from the European School of Economics, and several years’ experience in investment. The company is one of Thailand’s largest fashion retailers, with a 50-year history of fashion and accessory brands adored by Thai fashionistas. The company has celebrated its 63rd international store recently with plans to open 25 more. Jaspal brand is also the only Thai fashion label that will have official licensed products for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The company is also behind the Jaspal Scholarship Program, which grants scholarships to fashion design university students, thus helping to sustain Thailand’s fashion industry.

