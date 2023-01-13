return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
KHUNPOL ISSARA

Khunpol Issara

DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, ISSARA ESTATES | MANAGING DIRECTOR, NAMTOK ISSARA, KHAOYAI

Issara Estates is synonymous with rolling hills, luxury residences, and wine… and so is the Issara family. Khunpol Issara is part of a second generation of business leaders – with a green thumb – who heads the behemoth Issara empire. With a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from the University of California, Irvine, under his belt, Khunpol deals with both the business aspects and the finer sides of vinology (and his online following of over 12,000 people is testament to this). As Deputy Managing Director of Issara Estates, he has an eagle’s eye view of everything from concept, to management, to promoting the property as an exceptional wedding venue, to the delicate and demanding process of creating fine wines.

