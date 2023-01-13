Kitima “Kit” Ananchitsupa, the Vice President for PR and Business Development at Ana Anan Hotel Pattaya, is a proud resident of Pattaya. She’s highly committed to promoting the charming attributes of this seaside city to both Thai and international tourists, mainly through her state-of-the-art five-star resort. With a Master’s degree in international hotel management from Surrey University in the UK, as well as experience working in hotels in London and Bangkok, Kit has been pivotal in adding this stunning property – nestled on the sandy beaches of Na Jomtien – to her family’s collection. Guests are blessed with an abundance of greenery, courtesy of the resort’s lush natural surroundings, while scrumptious delicacies are prepared in the restaurant utilising freshly caught seafood and premium local ingredients from Chonburi province. With its stylish interiors and remarkable architectural design, Ana Anan makes a perfect getaway destination. Outside of work, Kit is the proud mother of two daughters, as well as an intermediate yoga practitioner and a café-hopping enthusiast.