Kitipat Nerngchamnong is the CEO and President of Modernform Group Public Company Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of home and office furniture. The company was first listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on March 11, 1992. Currently, Kitipat is working on plans to expand Modernform into other business areas. He has a Master’s of Business Administration, Finance, from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. In his spare time, he enjoys technology, reading, and running, and he’s currently working on achieving his personal best time for his next marathon (which he hopes to complete in less than 3.5 hours). His favourite quote – usually attributed to the scientist Albert Einstein – is: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result”.