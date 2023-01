Kittarin “Mink” Limrabruen graduated with a BS in Business Administration (Marketing) from Srinakarinwirot University in Bangkok before going on to obtain an MS in International Business from Boston University, and a Graduate Certificate in General Management from Harvard University. In 2005 she became the Director at Suanluang Autohaus (Benz Suanluang), which is recognised as Thailand’s top performing Mercedes-Benz dealer, with outstanding KPI records, double digit growth in both sales volume and workshop throughputs, and remarkable CSI achievements over the past decade. Business expansion in 2021 saw the launch of MB Sukhumvit, the first authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre in Bangkok’s CBD. This will be followed by the latest branch, MB Empire, which is set to open in early 2023.