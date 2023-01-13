return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
DIRECTOR, CARABAO TAWANDANG CO LTD

Kittima “Maysa” Vongswat has made her mark in orchestrating the success of Carabao energy drinks, which have been a huge hit in the Thai market since 2001. The family firm transformed its business model to represent “ultimate quality and affordability”, aimed at improving community livelihood and the lives of local shopkeepers. Over the past year, the company has doubled its branches to more than 5,000. Maysa and her partner, Thai-Belgian actor and model New Chaiyapol, also have a lifestyle vlog on YouTube where fans get to keep up with their daily lives; from where they’ve been travelling, to what they’ve been cooking. Maysa, who is expecting her first child, is a loving sister and daughter – her entire family lives in the same house – and the proud owner of a beautiful Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

