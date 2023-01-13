Klyduan “Ib” Sukhahuta, is the eldest of the three co-founding sisters of Sretsis, and oversees all three brands within the Sretsis Universe – Sretsis, Little Sister, and Sretsis Parlour. Through the tumultuous years of Covid-19 pandemic, Klyduan navigated the testy waters and steered the company towards a bright future through e-commerce and social commerce channels, as well as through adapting to the times with collections suitable for the new normal. Looking to bring a touch of Sretsis to other aspects of life, Sretsis Parlour has relaunched with a new lifestyle concept, ‘Living the Sretsis Fantasy’, creating all things magical with home decoration, tableware, and childrenswear all in one place. On top of that, she is now working with her husband to create a new community space, Slowcombo in Samyan, a self-described ‘Mindfulness Playground’, where healthy and sustainable living is balanced with fun activities and lots of positive energy.