The youngest son of the esteemed Mali family, Koch Charusreni likes to keep his finger on the pulse of developments on the food and beverage scene. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Studies from Bangkok University, and is currently busy studying for his Master’s degree in Digital Marketing DIMC (also at Bangkok University). Highly experienced in consumer products, food science, and marketing, he worked as an Assistant to the Deputy Managing Director at The Thai Dairy Industry Co, before returning to spearhead the digital initiatives in his family’s business. Today, he holds the title of Digital Marketing Manager at Mali Group 1962 Co Ltd – Thailand’s largest and oldest dairy company.