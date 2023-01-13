return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Komsan Saelee

Komsan Saelee

CEO AND FOUNDER, FLASH EXPRESS

Komsan Saelee graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree (2nd class honours), and is now the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flash Express Co. Ltd. As a leading logistics, courier delivery company, adept at connecting people and businesses, Flash Express is open to serve customers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with door-to-door service beginning with the first parcel. The company basically revolutionised Thailand’s logistics business in terms of pricing and service policy, and the ability to raise funding from A-E in three years, resulting in a business value of more than US$1 billion, turned Flash Express into Thailand’s first unicorn in three years. Always looking to the future, Komsan is now expanding the business to cover other ASEAN countries, starting with Laos, the Philippines and Malaysia. Besides his business, he dedicates his time to support and make positive contributions to help the community, giving children the opportunity to have a better education, thereby creating future careers and a more sustainable future.

Next
READ MORE

Klyduan “Ib” Sukhahuta

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, SRETSIS

Koravit “Korn” Narongkananukul

MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT TPCS PCL | CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, TPCX CO LTD | CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, WAGYU LAB CO LTD

Korn Narongdej

CEO, RAIMON LAND PCL | VICE CHAIRMAN, KPN GROUP

Kornkrit “Korn” Jurangkool

CEO, SUMMIT AUTO BODY INDUSTRY