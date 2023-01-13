Kongpat “Kid” Jiramaneekul is the youngest child of Suthin Jeeramaneekul. He finished his Bachelor’s degree, in the field of International Business, at Regent’s Business School London, whilst his Master’s degree, in Management and Leadership, was obtained at Webster University. He has continued his father’s businesses, S.T. Diamond and S.T.J. Property Development, in the real estate sector, where he has luxury apartments and homes for sale and rent in the heart of Bangkok. After the Covid situation, Kid began a new project wherein he is renovating an old building in Asoke, which is set to become a hotel in the next year. He also has a jewellery brand, NWKJ Fine Jewellery, that he started with his wife, Namwan Tananya. Finally, he is now a full-time father, as he has welcomed his first daughter.