Founded in 1976, TPCS Public Company Limited is comprised of seven sectors: industrial products, automotive materials, medical and healthcare products, home textile products, stationeries, construction materials and now… blockchain technology. Currently, Koravit “Korn” Narongkananukul is the company’s Executive Director, Chief Marketing Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors, and he’s definitely taking this long-standing firm boldly into the 21st century. Korn’s other ventures are also very forward-thinking, as he is CEO and Managing Director at TPCX Co Ltd, which is involved with blockchain technology investment, digital marketing and e-commerce, and the Co-Founder and Director of Wagyu Lab, a turn-key blockchain business solution that covers crypto and blockchain strategy consulting, strategic planning, content and performance marketing, community set up, and more. Korn attended Kasetsart University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Engineering Department of Civil Engineering, before moving on to Coventry University, in the UK, for his MBA in Global Business Administration, and Chulalongkorn University, where he is a PhD candidate in Technopreneurship and Innovation Management.