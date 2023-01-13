Armed with both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Assumption University, as well as an MSc. in International Management from the University of Bath in the UK, Korkiat “Max” Limrabruen is ideally qualified for his Director’s position at Suanluang Autohaus Co Ltd, the authorised Mercedes-Benz dealership and service centre for Mercedes- Benz (Thailand). He joined the organisation in 2016, having previously worked as brand trade executive for the Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Thailand) from 2012 to 2014. When asked about his biggest career achievement, he cites having received the Service Excellence Award after ranking first in the customer satisfaction index amongst Mercedes-Benz dealers. Next on his agenda is expanding MB Empire Co Ltd to cover Mercedes-Benz customers in the Ramintra and Minburi area. Outside of work, Max lists photography and cycling as two of his favourite hobbies.