Korn Narongdej is the Chief Executive Officer of Raimon Land PCL, Thailand’s leading real estate industry leader and the first to operate real estate businesses to serve luxury and super luxury customers. Responsible for the development of many outstanding and well-known properties in Bangkok’s most prime locations, the company’s latest projects are Tait12, The Estelle, and One City Center (OCC) – which are all situated in strategic locations right in the heart of the city’s Sathorn and Sukhumvit areas – and the Rosewood Residences Kamala, in Phuket. In addition to these responsibilities, Korn is also the Vice Chairman of KPN Group, the one of Thailand’s leading private business groups with interests encompassing a variety of industries.