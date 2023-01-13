return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Kornkanok “Lek” Yongsakul

Kornkanok “Lek” Yongsakul

FOUNDER AND CEO, RBL TRAINING ACADEMY

Kornkanok “Lek” Yongsakul is the Founder and CEO of RBL Training Academy. She vividly foresees the importance of having a pertinent mindset and skills, soft and crafted, for each individual to stride to ultimate success in the ever-changing world in his or her domain of responsibility, bringing the motherland to sustainable prosperity. RBL Training Academy thus provides cutting-edge training programmes, constructive business consultation, and updated digital learning. The path to personal empowerment and leadership development is uniquely designed for each clientele. Apart from that, as the third generation of the Yongsakul family, she manages Corporate Branding and Marketing Communications aspects of their business interests, which includes Boat Lagoon Yachting and Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina Yacht Club.

Next
READ MORE

Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob’s

FARMER

Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam

CHEF OWNER, BAAN TEPA

Churat “Tum” Chakarul

MANAGING DIRECTOR, LALIN PROPERTY PCL

Chutima “Kate” Pruangmethangkul

CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, NICE TWO MEAT U, FIRE TIGER BY SEOULCIAL CLUB, EBOMB SANDWICH, MIL TOAST HOUSE, DA TANG HOTPOT & NICE TWO SEA U