Kornkanok “Lek” Yongsakul is the Founder and CEO of RBL Training Academy. She vividly foresees the importance of having a pertinent mindset and skills, soft and crafted, for each individual to stride to ultimate success in the ever-changing world in his or her domain of responsibility, bringing the motherland to sustainable prosperity. RBL Training Academy thus provides cutting-edge training programmes, constructive business consultation, and updated digital learning. The path to personal empowerment and leadership development is uniquely designed for each clientele. Apart from that, as the third generation of the Yongsakul family, she manages Corporate Branding and Marketing Communications aspects of their business interests, which includes Boat Lagoon Yachting and Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina Yacht Club.