Kornkrit “Korn” Jurangkool is the son of automotive parts tycoon Sunsurn and Hatairat Jurangkool of the Summit Group. Having studied in the United States, Kornkrit has been given the responsibility of managing the family business, currently as the CEO of Summit Auto Body Industry, Summit Auto Seats and Thai Steel Cable. He has founded other businesses as well, and he imports the widely loved Croissant Taiyaki from Japan. In addition to all this he is the Curriculum Director of BRAIN, and the President of the curriculum of Young F.T.I. at the Federation of Thai Industries.