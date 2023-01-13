Krirk “Nino” Chankwang is a well-known hip hop and trap music producer in Thailand, and is now the CEO and Music Producer for Hype Train Group, his very own music record label. He has won ‘Producer of the Year’ five times now, and was also the Music Director for Show Me The Money Thailand Season 2 as well as The Rapper. Having worked with a number of Thailand’s hottest hip hop and music artists, young Nino has developed a credible portfolio of songs since he finished his schooling in Canada, and got certified by the prestigious Vancouver Film School. Outside of making beats and running his own music label, his interests include driving and motorsports. The motto he abides by daily, and the one that has led him to create so many hits is: “Never stop dreaming”.