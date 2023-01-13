Kris Yensudchai received his training in interior design and architecture in San Diego – with his works already on display by the age of 22 – before he decided to delve many years later into sustainable fashion. He has been involved heavily with introducing innovative designs and upcycled materials to the Mae Fah Luang Foundation’s Doi Tung brand, integrating the handwoven textile lines with his own creative touch and helping the brand move towards designs centred within and around the “circular economy”. For his creative vision with the brand, and through his very own company Absolut Beginner Co Ltd, he was able to take home the ‘Good Design Award’ 2022. He has also won awards from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, most notably the ‘Silpathorn Award 2021’ from the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture at the Ministry of Culture. Kris has a PhD from Chulalongkorn University, and also spent time in Italy studying at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan.