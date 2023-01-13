return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Krist Chatikaratana

Krist Chatikaratana

MANAGING DIRECTOR, CORTINA WATCH (THAILAND)

Krist Chatikaratana is the son of Buddy Chatikaratana, founder of Cortina Watch (Thailand), a listed company in Singapore that imports luxury timepieces from more than 30 brands. Krist studied at Boston University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree, and since 2004 he’s had the run of the company – and from that time until now the number of Cortina Watch outlets has multiplied significantly under his leadership. Even during the pandemic crisis the company continued to grow, accelerating its digital platform to reach out to customers in many ways; introducing new selected brands to offer the best range of options. Currently, Krist is working on the expansion plans for new boutiques, while continuing to put an emphasis on exciting and fresh e-commerce experiences for customers. In his personal life, Krist and his wife Ketsarin have two children, Klaire and Kruz.

Next
READ MORE

Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob’s

FARMER

Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam

CHEF OWNER, BAAN TEPA

Churat “Tum” Chakarul

MANAGING DIRECTOR, LALIN PROPERTY PCL

Chutima “Kate” Pruangmethangkul

CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, NICE TWO MEAT U, FIRE TIGER BY SEOULCIAL CLUB, EBOMB SANDWICH, MIL TOAST HOUSE, DA TANG HOTPOT & NICE TWO SEA U