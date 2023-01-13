Krist Chatikaratana is the son of Buddy Chatikaratana, founder of Cortina Watch (Thailand), a listed company in Singapore that imports luxury timepieces from more than 30 brands. Krist studied at Boston University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree, and since 2004 he’s had the run of the company – and from that time until now the number of Cortina Watch outlets has multiplied significantly under his leadership. Even during the pandemic crisis the company continued to grow, accelerating its digital platform to reach out to customers in many ways; introducing new selected brands to offer the best range of options. Currently, Krist is working on the expansion plans for new boutiques, while continuing to put an emphasis on exciting and fresh e-commerce experiences for customers. In his personal life, Krist and his wife Ketsarin have two children, Klaire and Kruz.