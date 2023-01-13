Krit Srichawla is the son of tycoon Akradej Srichawla. In 1993 he founded FICO Corporation at the age of 17 with 20 million Baht in funding from his grandfather, distributing fabric weaving machines from Switzerland as well as selling yarns. Fifteen years later the company would diversify into real estate development as well as the food and hospitality industries, both in Thailand and overseas. Krit and his wife Vinita have a son, named Sithi, and a daughter, named Lalisa.