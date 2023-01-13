Kromchet Vipanpong is the Director, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Assetwise PCL, a real estate company that has been behind some of the biggest high-rise and low-rise condominium projects in Thailand. Even with the pandemic-related economic challenges, Kromchet was able to ensure Assetwise closed out 2020 with a turnover of over 4.2 billion Baht, its all-time high! The year 2021 then saw the company’s completion of five projects, amounting to 6,6 billion Baht, which includes: Kave Town Shift; Baan Puri Puri Courtyard – Pattanakarn; Kave TU; Baan Puri Puri Homevoffice Ladprao 41; and Modiz Sukhumvit 50. Kromchet obtained his Master of Business Administration in Global Business Management (XMBA) from Thammasat University, as well as his Master of Engineering in Construction Engineering and Management from King Mongkut’s University of Technology, Thonburi. He also has a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from Rajamangala University of Technology.