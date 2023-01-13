Chief Operating Officer of Benetone Films, Kulthep Narula is the go-to-person for several Hollywood and Bollywood projects filmed on location in Thailand. Having secured its role as a film and television production and production services company for over 20 years, Benetone Films has ventured into Benetone Films Originals, producing original content for Thai and International theatrical and OTT platforms. Benetone Films is also deeply involved in the advertising industry, working with local and regional clients and agencies. Kulthep’s producer credits include films and series for upcoming Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and VIU platforms, and international feature films such as Apache Junction, Death of Me, Ghost House, A Stranger in Paradise, The Runaway, Final Kill, and Someone. He is also a committee member of the National Audio-Visual Committee Thailand. He lives in Bangkok with his wife and two children.