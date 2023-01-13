return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Kulthep Narula

Kulthep Narula

FOUNDER AND COO, BENETONE FILMS

Chief Operating Officer of Benetone Films, Kulthep Narula is the go-to-person for several Hollywood and Bollywood projects filmed on location in Thailand. Having secured its role as a film and television production and production services company for over 20 years, Benetone Films has ventured into Benetone Films Originals, producing original content for Thai and International theatrical and OTT platforms. Benetone Films is also deeply involved in the advertising industry, working with local and regional clients and agencies. Kulthep’s producer credits include films and series for upcoming Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and VIU platforms, and international feature films such as Apache Junction, Death of Me, Ghost House, A Stranger in Paradise, The Runaway, Final Kill, and Someone. He is also a committee member of the National Audio-Visual Committee Thailand. He lives in Bangkok with his wife and two children.

Next
READ MORE

Klyduan “Ib” Sukhahuta

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, SRETSIS

Komsan Saelee

CEO AND FOUNDER, FLASH EXPRESS

Koravit “Korn” Narongkananukul

MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT TPCS PCL | CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, TPCX CO LTD | CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, WAGYU LAB CO LTD

Korn Narongdej

CEO, RAIMON LAND PCL | VICE CHAIRMAN, KPN GROUP