Kunsara “Opal” Sonakul Na Ayudhaya

Formerly the Marketing Director at POOL&SPA, Kunsara, or “Opal” as she is known, is now the official head of the 50-year-old company. She brings to the pool and spa import company both academic muster – she has a Master’s degree in Marketing – and plenty of professional experience. In early 2019, this Managing Director made headlines with nearly a quarter of a billion Baht in sales within just six months. Her understated style marks her as a subtle, yet powerful undercurrent in her industry, and she has made clear her desire to increase the diversity in her workplace by encouraging more women to enter the swimming pool field. This year she will focus on sharing professional knowledge to all stakeholders in order to enhance the pool industry overall.