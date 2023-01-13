return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Kwanchai “Ping” Yingchareonthawornchai

Kwanchai “Ping” Yingchareonthawornchai

MANAGING DIRECTOR, ALTITUDE DEVELOPMENT CO LTD

Kwanchai “Ping” Yingchareonthawornchai is a real estate investment professional and the Managing Director at Altitude Development, a start-up-like real estate company that was founded six years ago and has really taken off since, becoming one of the top 20 biggest real estate developers in the market. Currently, Ping is ushering Altitude into its climb as it endeavours to become one of the top 10 in real estate in Thailand. His biggest career achievement thus far has been winning six awards at the Thailand Property Awards, both in the Architectural Design and Best Boutique Developer categories. Ping has a degree in Sociology and Anthropology from Thammasat University, and his personal motto, that he lives by on a daily basis, is that “Success is not a matter of chance, it’s a matter of choice”.

Next
READ MORE

Klyduan “Ib” Sukhahuta

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, SRETSIS

Komsan Saelee

CEO AND FOUNDER, FLASH EXPRESS

Koravit “Korn” Narongkananukul

MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT TPCS PCL | CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, TPCX CO LTD | CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, WAGYU LAB CO LTD

Korn Narongdej

CEO, RAIMON LAND PCL | VICE CHAIRMAN, KPN GROUP