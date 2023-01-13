Kwanchai “Ping” Yingchareonthawornchai is a real estate investment professional and the Managing Director at Altitude Development, a start-up-like real estate company that was founded six years ago and has really taken off since, becoming one of the top 20 biggest real estate developers in the market. Currently, Ping is ushering Altitude into its climb as it endeavours to become one of the top 10 in real estate in Thailand. His biggest career achievement thus far has been winning six awards at the Thailand Property Awards, both in the Architectural Design and Best Boutique Developer categories. Ping has a degree in Sociology and Anthropology from Thammasat University, and his personal motto, that he lives by on a daily basis, is that “Success is not a matter of chance, it’s a matter of choice”.