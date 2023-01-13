In addition to overseeing her family’s real estate business, Kwanshanok “Noon” Techavijit is the Executive Director of Regent’s International School. She is the youngest daughter of Dr. Virachai Techavijit, who not only served as the Honorary Consul General of Estonia to Thailand but is also the chairman and founder of Regent’s International School – which he began as The Regent’s School, in Pattaya, back in 1992. Noon completed her studies in the UK, receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Oxford Brookes University, and then her Master’s in Finance from Cass Business School, University of London. Outside of work one of her greatest passions is painting, and a past art exhibition she organised at Siam Paragon raised more than two million Baht for Chulalongkorn Hospital and royal charities.