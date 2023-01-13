Lalitphat “Pam” Toranavikrai is a private banking and wealth management professional and is currently CEO of SCB-Julius Baer Securities, and the First Executive Vice President – Head of Banking, at SCB. Her biggest career achievement to date is establishing the SCB Private Banking business in the year 2010, and then more recently setting up a joint venture for the bank with Julius Baer; which has allowed her to play a major role in shaping the private banking industry in Thailand, which was virtually non-existent a decade ago. Currently, she is elevating the country’s private banking business through its digital phase and building up the transition for the next generation. Pam attended Chulalongkorn University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, as well as an MBA and a Master of International Management (MIM). Her hobbies and special interests include Pilates, meditation, reading, social activities and interior design.