Louise Taechaubol
CHAIRWOMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD, TRITON HOLDING PCL AND GLOBAL CONSUMERS PCL
The only daughter of Country Group president Sadawut Taechaubol and his wife Orawan, Louise Taechaubol first studied at the University of New South Wales, in Australia, receiving a Bachelor of Commerce (with honours) degree. Relocating back to Thailand, she obtained a Master of Business Administration and Finance (with honours) from the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University. She’s a full-time investor, and chairwoman of two publicly listed companies on the stock exchange, one of which is Triton Holding, a specialised engineering company focusing on pipelines and train engineering offering EPC services, and a leader in horizontal directional drilling and train engineering in Thailand. The other company she chairs is Global Consumers, a food conglomerate offering mass ready-to-eat food manufacturing, packaging, fruits, and processed meats. Finally, her most recent endeavour is launching a lifestyle brand called ‘Madame Louise’.