The only daughter of Country Group president Sadawut Taechaubol and his wife Orawan, Louise Taechaubol first studied at the University of New South Wales, in Australia, receiving a Bachelor of Commerce (with honours) degree. Relocating back to Thailand, she obtained a Master of Business Administration and Finance (with honours) from the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University. She’s a full-time investor, and chairwoman of two publicly listed companies on the stock exchange, one of which is Triton Holding, a specialised engineering company focusing on pipelines and train engineering offering EPC services, and a leader in horizontal directional drilling and train engineering in Thailand. The other company she chairs is Global Consumers, a food conglomerate offering mass ready-to-eat food manufacturing, packaging, fruits, and processed meats. Finally, her most recent endeavour is launching a lifestyle brand called ‘Madame Louise’.