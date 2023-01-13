The daughter of M.R. Supadis and Lt. Col. Nipaphan Diskul, the gorgeous M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong holds a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Chulalongkorn University, and a Master’s in Technology Management from the University of New South Wales. She is married to Apichat “Nat” Leenutaphong, and they have two sons, Theetat and Suraphat. Currently, Kwan is the Founder and Chief Happiness Officer at Sharich Health Co Ltd, creator of Sharisma brand super supplements, which harness the power of supreme anti-aging ingredients from nine countries and offer an innovative approach to anti-aging that works at the cellular level. Kwan also manages Sharich Holding Co Ltd, a business group involved in the automotive sector – responsible for Lamborghini supercars, and Koenigsegg hypercars in Thailand – and innovative imported products such as the NIU Smart Electric Scooter, iRobot home smart cleaning robot, IQAir high-efficiency air purifier, and the stylPro makeup brush cleaner and dryer. In addition, she also devotes time to help the underprivileged via the Punsuk Foundation.