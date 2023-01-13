M.L. Songlak “Fame” Svasti is the owner of the Songvithaya School Group, which includes the Songthaya School Soi Bearing 54, Songvithaya Theparak School, Songsappavith School, and Songsuksa. To prepare for her career in education, Songlak spent time at Chulalongkorn University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Management (International Program). She then followed this degree with a Master of Arts in Communication and Education from Columbia University in New York City.