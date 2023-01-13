Maneerut “Nok” Anulomsombut is the Chief Executive Officer of Sea (Thailand), an internet platform provider that is dedicated to bettering the lives of consumers and small businesses through the transformational use of technology. Not solely content with helping businesses, Sea (Thailand) is also determined to help equip Thais with digital skills and knowledge. This year they launchhed the Sea Academy learning platform, which utilises a wide range of learning resources from various social impact projects of Sea (Thailand), which can be taught to the public. Nok graduated from Chulalongkorn University, in 2000, with a B.Eng in Industrial Engineering. She then successfully went on to obtain her MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business in 2006. In her spare time, she enjoys reading books and sharing knowledge with others. Her favourite quotes are “expect the unexpected” and “be ready for everything”.