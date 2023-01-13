Matina Sukhahuta got her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Product Design from Parsons School of Design (The New School) in New York, and a transfer Bachelor of Arts in Jewellery Design at Central Saint Martins. She designed her first jewellery collection for Sretsis – the brand she co-founded with her two sisters – in 2002. In 2019, she continued her studies at Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London, for Art Business and Decorative Arts. Upon returning to Thailand, she now oversees the creative direction of Sretsis Parlour, which focuses on lifestyle products and home furnishings, as well as overseeing the childrenswear brand Little Sister, and designing custom made high jewellery for select clients. This past year, Matina has taken an interest in wellness and self-exploration, while living in Koh Samui, and recently broke ground on a new project aimed towards building a safe haven for exchanging knowledge, happiness, and the arts of living. Also new is a collaborative project between Sretsis and Samui’s famed Kamalaya wellness sanctuary, called ‘Blossom Bliss’