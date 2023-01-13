Maxence Le Bartz, a former banker from the charming French city of Toulouse, basically reinvented himself as a restaurateur in Thailand, and currently co-owns 17 restaurants spread across Bangkok, Samui, Phuket and Pattaya. The company, Hospitality Management Asia (HMA), of which he is co-CEO, operates some of Bangkok’s most popular dining destinations, including Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery, Victoria By Cocotte, Mozza By Cocotte, and their latest, Leon By Cocotte. When he first joined the company, back in 2015, it was called ‘The Kitchen’ and consisted of just three restaurants, with a focus entirely on the tourist market. And while the success of Cocotte on Sukhumvit Soi 39 is definitely ranks as his biggest career achievement, he’s not one to rest on his laurels – revealing that a new Mozza, in Central Chidlom, will open in December. Maxence studied at the ESC PAU Business School, in France, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Corporate Finance. His recreational activities include skiing, cycling, and golf, although he jokes that he’s “terrible” at the last one.