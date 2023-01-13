Melanie “May” Yoovidhya finished her studies by getting her MSc in International Management, with Marketing, at the University of Exeter in England. In the past, she was a well-known working woman in the fields of PR marketing, hospitality, fashion, and luxury, with 10 productive years of experience. Nowadays, she is a happy housewife who takes care of her husband and child – Dermphan and Sherlyne, respectively – full-time. She believes that children are the most important thing in life, and even at the young age of three, Melanie would take Sherlyne to do activities that would help develop her child. Other than her family responsibilities, she has a business called Sharisma, where she has partnered with power couple Apichat and M.L. Ploynaphat Leenutaphong.